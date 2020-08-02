Rick and Morty 4: New episodes already have a trailer and release date

There are only five episodes but fans of the animated series Rick and Morty They have eagerly awaited these new episodes that complete the fourth season of the show. The Adult Swim channel shared on Tuesday, March 31, the first trailer for this second part of season 4 and confirmed its release on May 3.

It is a frantic and action-packed trailer, taking place to the rhythm of the song The Boys Are Back in Town and reveals that some characters from previous seasons are back. Adult Swim stunned fans on Monday, March 30, with a mini episode of Rick and Morty broadcast on YouTube.

The second part of season 4 of Rick and Morty premieres May 3 at 11:30 pm EST / PST on the Adult Swim channel.

