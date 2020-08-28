Rian Johnson directed a commercial for the Pokémon Go Fest event

Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez / CNET



Director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Knives Out (2019), Rian Johnson, directed a commercial of 30 seconds of the Pokémon Go Fest 2020, virtual event of the popular augmented reality video game that will take place on July 25 and 26, 2020.

The commercial is titled Look Closer (Take a closer look) and pay tribute to the fourth anniversary of the game’s launch Pokemon go, developed by the Niantic company for The Pokémon Company.



“Pokemon go has kept me in touch remotely with my friends as I have practiced social distancing these recent months, “Johnson explained in the Niantic statement.” It was a new experience for me to remotely direct a production, I enjoyed this collaborative process and I think we came up with a fun and upbeat commercial for the fans to enjoy, “added the director.

In the same statement from Niantic, Veronica Saron, product marketing manager for Pokemon go, explained that Johnson directed a cast and crew in New Zealand from Los Angeles, California.

Since its launch in 2016 and as of August 2019, Pokemon go had exceeded 1 billion downloads.