Review: ‘The Old Guard’, starring Charlize Theron, breathes new life into superhero cinema

Buried deep in “The Old Guard,” Gina Prince-Bythewood’s swift, grim action thriller is an image to file under my worst nightmares, and probably yours too: a captive named Quynh (Van Veronica Ngo) is locked up. inside a giant suit of armor, loaded with chains and thrown into the ocean. It would be an indescribably horrible fate for anyone, but even more so for Quynh, whose body miraculously regenerates after every scratch, every wound, and, yes, every death. Trapped at the bottom of the ocean for decades to become centuries, she drowns, revives, drowns again, and revives again, her stuck cries a terrifying reminder that there are punishments infinitely worse than death.

That’s one of the many harsh truths that linger amid the bullets and blades of “The Old Guard,” a pleasingly human-scale film about what it means to be superhuman. Does your heart sink to the last part of that description, or the fact that this Netflix release was adapted from a series of graphic novels? I sympathize, but rest assured: While the comic book-inspired superhero saga may be Hollywood’s most exhausted sub-genre, pointless replay is the last thing on Prince-Bythewood’s mind. Always good at instilling traditional material with emotional conviction and a savvy political purpose (“Love and Basketball,” “Beyond the Lights”), here he spins the notion of sneaking exaggeration.

The protagonist here is not Quynh but another powerful and immortal fighter named Andromache the Scythian, who must be amused to sign autographs, or would be if Andy, as he sensibly calls himself, was not so determined to remain incognito. Very well interpreted by Charlize Theron with the same real ferocity that brought “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Atomic Blonde”, Andy is essentially the oldest person in the world: we see her in brief memories of distant centuries, wearing a headdress of jewels and a strong Boudicca atmosphere. However, these days, she prefers a short black mane and a matching wardrobe, better to go unnoticed through the shadows of history.

Andy leads a small, tough and very handsome team of immortal companions who have intervened with silent and deadly force in some of humanity’s most important skirmishes. It took them a long time to meet. Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) served alongside Napoleon in 1812. Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and Joe (Marwan Kenzari) once fought each other in the Crusades, but have since become lovers. They have not gotten rid of all their old habits: swords are still their preferred weapons, but they are relentlessly efficient combat machines, ready to kill and die and kill and die to death.

Marwan Kenzari, left, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli and Kiki Layne in the movie ‘The Old Guard’. (Aimee Spinks / Netflix)

Turnover is low but not unheard of, and new recruits don’t show up too often. But psychic visions have alerted Andy and his colleagues to a promising candidate named Nile (KiKi Layne, “If Beale Street Could Speak”), a tough young US Marine stationed in Afghanistan. Not long after recovering from what should have been a fatal injury, Nile learns that the life she once knew is over and that she is now the newest member of Andy’s gang. In other words, she’s cast in a fairly familiar movie role: the cautious stranger through whose eyes we’ll discover the mysterious workings of an exclusive subculture.

Nile learns fast, as Layne’s performance makes clear. And what she mainly learns is that immortality can be a real drag. It’s not easy for a movie to suggest that this particular gift might be more of a curse than a blessing, or that those who possess it might be especially valuable and therefore vulnerable to their most powerful enemies. But “The Old Guard,” adapted by Greg Rucka from her comic series and Leandro Fernández’s, shows these philosophical dilemmas with ironic wit, black humor, and an often-creepy sense of the absurd.

It also allows for a fascinating body show, while Prince-Bythewood stands, with true tenderness and grim fascination, at the wonderful sight of gradually disappearing burn scars and bullet wounds healing. But she and her grunting and grimacing actors also direct our attention to the characters’ longest lasting psychological scars. You feel the accumulated trauma of each wound, each death, each resurrection. You also feel the weight of their loneliness: to avoid capture, Andy and her friends must spend most of their long lives in isolation, joining forces only once every few years to fight the forces of evil.

Their latest mission puts them in touch with a former associate (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who may not have their best interests at heart. An insufferable pharmaceutical CEO (Harry Melling) definitely does not; He wants to harness his powers and invent a kind of super-drug that confers invincibility. Turns and betrayals accumulate, along with kidnappings, ransoms, and giddy pieces. But while Prince-Bythewood keeps the story moving and organizes excitingly dynamic action (nimbly filmed by Tami Reiker and Barry Ackroyd), it’s clear that his fascination with this story is less visceral than existential

Chiwetel Ejiofor en “The Old Guard.” (Netflix)

As a story of immortality and its discontents, “The Old Guard” has obvious connection points with the vast canon of vampire tradition and literature. Andy and Nile, with their touching yet initially combative teacher-student relationship, might remind you a little of Lestat and Louis of Anne Rice. Nicky and Joe’s romantic ardor, untouched by the passage of time, brings warm memories of Jim Jarmusch’s “Only Lovers Left Alive”. (That movie ended in Morocco, which is where this one begins.) At the same time, laid-back pranks and non-nuclear family dynamics evoke any number of benchmarks, from the “Fast and Furious” movies to the widespread Marvel and Fraternities from DC Comics. Perhaps the most obvious gender antecedent here is Wolverine “X-Men,” another cursed hero with self-healing properties.

“Just because we keep living doesn’t mean we stop hurting,” says Booker, a phrase that Schoenaerts, soft-eyed, almost rescues from banality. “The Old Guard”, while much more interesting than some of the films to be compared, does not completely avoid its weaknesses, including direct dialogue, fuzzy history, and a suitably selective consideration for human life. Despite its consideration of the peculiar metaphysics of life and death, this is still a movie in which the heroes end up killing a bunch of anonymous minions, and unlike them, those minions remain dead.

There is nothing particularly objectionable in this dynamic, reflecting that of countless action movies in which the bad guys are expendable and the good guys are invincible for all intents and purposes. We accept it for the same reason that we accept many of these movies, because the characters are loosely coded as a force for good in the world. It’s easy enough to believe that about Andy and his friends, the charm of the actors long ago, but you can’t help but want a deeper understanding of who they are, the causes they’ve fought for, the regimes they’ve had. helped and resisted. I say this as criticism and compliment. It’s the rare superhero movie in 2020 that can leave you wanting to see more, closing credits kicker, and everything.

‘The Old Guard’ Classification: A, for sequences of graphic violence and language. Duration: 2 hours, 4 minutes. When: Available July 10 on Netflix

————-