Review: “Mucho Mucho Amor” shows intimate moments with the dazzling astrologer Walter Mercado

Take a myth of origin similar to a Catholic saint, add a part of a soap opera actor, marinate in the esoteric and dress it in a variety of extravagant capes.

Walter Mercado, the late television astrologer who turned the act of offering daily horoscopes into a combination of camp and high performance, not to mention an evening broadcast event – lived a mature life for a documentary.

There is a legend of his youth: Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he reportedly once cured a bird by touching it, after which penitents would come to his home in hopes that it would heal his ailments.

And there was the makeshift way he became an astrologer. It was in the 1960s in San Juan, where Mercado, by then a stage actor and soap opera, starred as a Hindu prince in a theatrical production. When asked to film a promotion for the play on a local television station, he was asked to replace a guest on a variety show he had canceled at the last minute. He took the set in his glowing robe and delivered the horoscopes melodramatically for 15 minutes straight.

Walter Mercado, a television astrologer wearing a cape, was born.

An artist who has minced gender norms with his extravagance. Mercado liked his shiny lips and thick jewelry. Brocade was his favorite fabric, and his hairstyle was a feathered vintage and swept back in bright shades of honey blonde. His horoscopes included flirtatious winks and purring rrrrrrrr, delivered in ways that could make Cardi B blush.

Walter Mercado poses in a bright red cape for an exhibition at the History Miami Museum in 2019. (Giovan Cordero Colon)

For all this, Mercado, who died last year at age 87, was well liked by Latinos, the culture that helped insert the word “macho” into the global vernacular. And he got away with it because he seemed to be not entirely of this world. “As a child, I thought I didn’t live on Earth,” a Latina colleague recently told me. “Seriously, I thought it reported live from the sun and different planets.”

A new documentary, which will be broadcast on Netflix starting today, Wednesday, analyzes the history of Mercado and its constant importance.

“Much Much Love: The Legend of Walter Mercado”, directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch, and produced by Alex Fumero, presents the basic concepts of Mercado’s biography: the rise of a miraculous wonder boy to an astrologer with a multimedia empire. (At its peak, Mercado was on television, radio, had several columns in newspapers and magazines, as well as some lines of merchandise.)

Did that bird really heal? For filmmakers, the question is irrelevant. These are simply compelling narratives that lead to bigger truths. In the case of Mercado, an incessant positivity that practically made him a popular saint, especially among immigrants and the poor. “It almost became a religion,” says one of the filmmakers.

It was a religion with its own codes and customs, such as its iconic television session closure, delivered with papal flourishes and a blown kiss. “With a lot, a lot of love,” Mercado would say at the end of each segment.

Walter Mercado (left), with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda in “Mucho Mucho Amor”. (Netflix)

While the documentary narrates the arc of the astrologer’s life, with an old video that is a true feast of exaggerated aesthetics, it focuses, most convincingly, in his later years.

It was a time when he was trying to resurrect his public profile after some critical business setbacks, including a tough legal battle with his former business manager, Bill Bakula, to whom he had signed the rights to his name and likeness in perpetuity. Mercado claimed he had done this without realizing it. As the court cases dragged on to the end, he was unable to practice astrology as himself, which stopped his work. (Finally got the rights back).

It is an older and more fragile market than the one that used to appear in Univisión that greets us through the filmmakers at his house in San Juan, a blue and orange villa with Moroccan ornaments, a structure whose interiors are decorated in a maximalist way, style that I consider as “Latin Aunt”. (Think: porcelain flowers, Corinthian pedestals, ceramic angels, rugs, and Louis XV-style furniture.)

Mercado gave filmmakers enviable access. And they were able to capture this larger-than-life figure in moments of banal routine: eating breakfast, reviewing old VHS tapes, being cared for by their devoted assistant and (platonic) companion, Willie Acosta.

It all ends with Market preparing for a career show at the HistoryMiami Museum in Florida. Unable to walk due to a recent fall, they lead him to the opening on a golden throne. (It is perhaps the most dramatic artist’s entry since Frida Kahlo was brought to her Mexico City exhibition in a four-poster bed in 1953.)

Fans approach him as supplicants for selfies and blessings. It was one of his last public appearances.

Walter Mercado made his entry into the History Miami Museum last year for an exhibition about his life and career. (Getty Images)

But Mercado, as a subject, remains difficult to reach. From a young age, he says in the documentary, he was determined to “create a famous person out of me.” This can make it difficult to guess where the person ends and where the real man begins. Partly it is because there are many things he was willing to reveal about himself. same.

Throughout his career, Mercado made proclamations about his sexuality, and in the film, he does almost the same thing. “I have sex with life,” he says, seconds after a camera has taken a photo of him in front of a portrait of Oscar Wilde. “I have sex with everything.”

The film recognizes Mercado’s importance to the younger generations of ‘Latinx queer’ who could turn on the television and see something of themselves in a figure who was well-liked. Mercado embraced his androgyny and flamboyance with energetic self-confidence. In his writings, he recognized LGBTQ relationships quite naturally. In a scene from the film, a Brazilian television presenter asks her about her feminine appearance. Mercado confidently responds, “It doesn’t bother me” if I get mistaken for a woman.

As Acosta points out at one point: “Walter always takes a pill called ‘I don’t care.'”

It’s a territory that filmmakers could have explored a little more. An entire segment of “Mucho Mucho Amor” is dedicated to the moment when the creator of “Hamilton” Lin-Manuel Miranda meets Mercado for the first time, a meeting that emerges as a ploy to show that Mercado is attractive to older generations. young boys. More interesting would have been an exploration of what it meant for Mercado and other 20th century artists, for example, Liberace in the United States or Juan Gabriel in Mexico, to perform in societies tormented by homophobia and misogyny.

“There are so many social laws that he violated,” says LGBTQ activist Karlo Karlo, “it goes beyond getting out of the closet.”

While Mercado remains elusive, the filmmakers manage to capture unexpressed moments of humanity: Mercado applying makeup, Mercado practicing the luminous hand for the camera inside his house, Mercado ordering a cameraman to record it only from the neck up while he is sitting in a wheelchair, so that the images do not destroy the illusion of glamor.

It is an almost impossible task to bring the other world to Earth. But in these quiet moments, “Mucho Mucho Amor” finds the truth in the midst of all the invention. He is an artist to the end.

“He used to be a star,” Mercado says, reflecting on his own death in the third person. “But, now, Walter is a constellation.”

‘Much Much Love’

Duration: 96 minutes.

Available: July 8 on Netflix.

