REVIEW. ‘Dark Desire’ is eroticism and suspense, but sometimes slow and lazy

A bad decision can disrupt a woman’s not only marital but family stability. However, in “Oscuro Deseo” those consequences are pushed to the limit in a very, very melodramatic erotic thriller.

This almost flawless Mexican production presents Maite Perroni, oootra time, as a frustrated wife looking for sex out of wedlock, just as she did last year in “The Game of the Keys”, where she also appears as the mother of an intelligent and suspicious teenager.

The series looks and listens very well, the story is entertaining and it is dosing surprises and revelations in the middle of many sex scenes.

The bad thing is that the plot stretches and stretches to 18 episodes, when it could easily and effectively have been concentrated in eight or 10 chapters.

Maria Fernanda Yepes (Reform)

Like other thrillers, this tragic extra-marital adventure turns into a tangle of epic proportions, with harassment, violence, lies, murder, betrayal, and many misunderstandings and super wrong conclusions.

That’s where things start to get lazy: Alma (Perroni) is a lawyer who teaches a master’s degree on feminicide and gender violence, but allows a young man to manipulate and violate it; her teenage daughter (with a father judge and a criminologist uncle) is seduced by a “friend” in a chat, while the husband (Jorge Poza) suddenly invites a stranger to his table when he is celebrating in a romantic way his anniversary.

To make matters worse, when things get more and more interesting -because the story is good- the same scenes are repeated over and over again because some character remembers, recreates, imagines, dreams or supposes something, and the viewer has to return to see the identical action without any added value.

“Dark Desire” is there to be seen, although suddenly you will have to gather patience to avoid despair with the nonsense and bad decisions of the protagonists and with the worst phrases to flirt that you have heard, in addition to cheating by pressing the ” forward ”to keep interest intact. It can be seen on Netflix.