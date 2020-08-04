Review: “An American Pickle” by Seth Rogen, a sweet fable

The funniest part of “An American Pickle” isn’t even in the movie. It’s a short half-credits scene where Seth Rogen’s character Herschel Greenbaum, a 1920s worker who wakes up 100 years after falling into a pickle juice container sees “Yentl” with his millennial great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen).

Their little interaction is sharp, light and lively, very inspired. Rogen has fun imagining how a stoic Jew from a century ago would react to seeing that Barbra Streisand movie. It’s a delight. Why wasn’t it in the movie? Who knows. But the film could have benefited from more scenes like that.

“An American Pickle” is a little more serious and a little more heartfelt than would be expected from a story with Rogen. Based on a tale by humorist Simon Rich, who also wrote the script, it is the classic story of a fish out of water (or pickle juice) that has always enchanted filmmakers. In Hollywood there is always room for a character from the past who bumps into a modern car.

The film gets off to a good sepia-toned start in the fictional Jewish town of Schlupsk, where Herschel is an unsuccessful levee digger whose blades always break. Life is hard in Eastern Europe, but he finds love with Sarah (Sarah Snook from “Succession”), a beautiful woman because she still has all her teeth. But bad luck does not stop: the Russian Cossacks chase them, and they are forced to flee to America in search of a better life. The only job Herschel can get is as a rat hunter in a pickle factory. And, shortly after learning that he will be a father, he has an accident.

Naturally he misses everything that happens next, until he suddenly receives his crash course in modern life in Brooklyn, complete with kombucha tea, oat milk and sparkling water from his great-grandson, Ben. Both try to navigate their differences until an altercation in a cemetery takes them both to prison and puts at risk the sale of an app that Ben has been working on for years. For Ben, this means a war against his only living relative.

Herschel, meanwhile, becomes a local celebrity selling gherkins he makes with rainwater and waste cucumbers that hipsters love for their scratchy authenticity. Millennials’ well-intentioned taunts of the do-it-yourself culture feel a bit dated (though this is how it all felt before the quarantine). The film also takes on a decided tone of “being present” when Herschel becomes a kind of popular hero for his simple and outdated vision. Although this also turns against him.

But all of this serves as a backdrop for more important family and inheritance issues. Ben has this taken from him: his parents died in a car accident and he seems very disinterested in knowing its origin. Herschel does not understand why he is among so many things in his apartment, there are no photos of his family and why religion is not part of his life. This is surprisingly cute and heartwarming.

“An American Pickle” is the directorial debut of Brandon Trost, a cinematographer who had worked with Rogen on “This Is the End”, “The Interview” and ” Neighbors ”.

And it’s very Rogen. It is fun to watch the actor exploit his resources alongside himself. He doesn’t get enough credit for his more serious roles and this is a nice show overall.

The film was to be released in theaters before HBO Max acquired it for streaming, which is probably best for this type of film: a solid film with some good jokes and quite a bit of feeling.

“An American Pickle,” a HBO Max premiere, is rated PG-13 (which warns parents that it may be inappropriate for children under 13) by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). “For some dialogue and rough humor.” Duration: 90 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.