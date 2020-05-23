Revealed: Ramanand Sagar had to face many legal matters after this scene of Ramayana.

Ramanand Sagar’s pre-telecast of Ramayana has broken all records of TV TRP. The Ramayana was first broadcast in 1987. It featured Arun Gov, Sunil Lahiri, and Deepika Chikhaliya in the lead roles. During an interview, both Deepika and Sunil were asked whether they had ever faced questions related to Sita’s ordeal, or the story of Dhobi, which has been the subject of debate for years.

Deepika Chikhaliya, who plays Sita in the Ramayana, said, ‘On every Mother’s Day, Women’s Day, people talk about Avala Nari, I have never heard of Sita. It was the original darkness in him (Ramayana) and when people are not ready to listen, then it becomes difficult to explain. But when he is watching it again, most people feel that he had misunderstood these stories of Ramayana and Dhobi. Now people are knowing the reality. And yes, she has been explaining herself all these years. Now, I feel that my life has become very simple because people know what happened and why. ‘

nil Lahiri, who plays Laxman in the Ramayana, said, ‘There was also some discussion with my Sagar Saheb about the scene of fire testing. I went to Sagar sir and said why is this scene being done? Ram is God and he knows that Sita is holy, so why this ordeal? I asked him if this would not send the wrong message in society? He responded to this, whatever you saw on the screen. I will improve a little bit that for this scene Laxman was angry at Ram for this scene.

After this, Deepika said that a lot of cases were going on against Sagar Saheb. He said, ‘Actually, the story of Dhobi was not a part of the original Ramayana. It was a folk story. For many years, it turned into a story. There were many cases against Papaji (Ramanand Sagar). When we were shooting Uttar Ramayana, he was not there because he used to move between the court and the shoot. There was a lot of anger among the people, there were scholars who did not accept this version.