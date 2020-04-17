Retail Banks in Poland Launch BIK’s Blockchain-Based Client Data Tool

Blockchain’s diverse functions have gotten extra helpful for world banking establishments with every passing day. Yesterday, Polish retail banks rolled out a blockchain-based buyer information platform developed by the Polish Credit score Bureau, often known as Biuro Informacji Kredytowej, or BIK.

BIK, the most important credit score bureau in Central and Japanese Europe, has enabled banks in Poland to ship notifications of commissions and charges adjustments on blockchain through its new doc administration product.

Polish Credit score Bureau and Billon have been creating the platform since 2018

Developed in collaboration with Polish-British fintech agency, Billon, the BIK Blockchain Platform has been in improvement because the mission was first introduced in Might 2018. The businesses revealed information of the platform’s launch in separate bulletins on April 16.

In keeping with a press release by Billon, the primary objective of the BIK Blockchain Platform mission is to eradicate paper-based shopper notifications by digitizing the information and recording it on blockchain to boost safety. In keeping with the agency, the collectively developed system totally complies with European Union’s monetary records-related laws, together with the European Union’s MiFID II and GDPR.

Enhancing information safety and entry options

By launching the platform, the Polish Credit score Bureau and Billon intend to supply a safer different to conventional documentation administration instruments like e-mail and inside banking communications, in addition to paper supply, Billon famous.

In keeping with the BIK, the blockchain know-how used in the platform ensures an elevated degree of safety. Paperwork are distributed throughout plenty of community nodes, with every doc having its personal distinctive deal with. “These options assure excessive resistance to potential failures, in addition to cut back probabilities of undesirable interference of saved paperwork,” the BIK elaborated.

Moreover, the brand new blockchain-powered information system is designed to considerably increase information entry options for each banks and clients, the BIK continued. In keeping with the bureau, the platform permits customers to entry all doc historical past with the financial institution. That is achieved through a blockchain-integrated entry device referred to as the BIK Portal.

BIK CEO, Mariusz Cholewa, highlighted that the launch of the BIK Blockchain Platform marks step one of the product’s commercialization. He continued:

“This model eliminates the necessity for paper notifications. Additional variations will concentrate on streamlining complicated multi-party processes and increase to different market sectors in Poland.”

Cointelegraph has reached out to each BIK and Billon for extra info on the event. We are going to replace this story as quickly as we hear again.

Plenty of Polish banks have began experimenting with blockchain know-how for enhancing documentation. In mid-2019, Warsaw-based Alior Financial institution started using the general public Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to authenticate its shopper paperwork. Beforehand, one other main Polish financial institution, PKO Financial institution Polski, partnered with blockchain firm, Coinfirm, to launch a blockchain-based verification system for financial institution paperwork.