Responses to the 2020 Census must be submitted one month ahead of schedule

US Census Bureau



The United States Census Bureau will conclude its efforts to collect tally information one month ahead of schedule, setting September 30 as the final day for options that allow people to submit their questionnaires online, by mail, and by telephone. Efforts to knock on doors to obtain data in person will also be halted.

The Census director said in a press release sent out Monday night, August 3, that the date change is necessary to complete all data processing for the count. The census is a constitutionally required survey of every person living in the United States. In July, pollsters began face-to-face interviews for non-responding households. Although the office originally planned for the collection of responses to end on July 31, the date was postponed to October 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has complicated the 2020 Census and the latest changes are likely to jeopardize the precision of counting people in households that are more difficult to reach. This year’s count is also unique because it’s the first time that pollsters will use an iPhone to conduct interviews and enter information.

In mid-July, the Census Bureau said its national response rate for the count was approximately 62 percent.