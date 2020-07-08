Resident criticizes Puerto Rico’s government system for corruption

The resident singer (René Pérez) criticized this Wednesday the corrupt government system of his native Puerto Rico, involved in the controversy due to the alleged attempt by the governor, Wanda Vázquez, to hinder an investigation against her related to the aid by the earthquakes.

Resident turned to Twitter to clarify a comment that “hung” on Tuesday in his account of that social network in which he asked, jokingly, if it was too late to run for governor.

“People, obviously I’m not going to run. Much less within a government system that does not serve full of corruption. The sad thing about the case is that the government is so screwed up that anyone who applies could become a real alternative … “the controversial artist said on Twitter today.

The clarification comes after Tuesday he wondered if it was too late to run for the post of governor of the Caribbean island, where elections will be held next November to choose the chief executive.

“Am I too late ‘to’ run for Governor of Puerto Rico? The good thing is that I would work for free because I don’t need it and the bad thing is that I would have to stop talking bad. Although releasing a bastard from time to time to those of the Senate would not be bad, “he said Tuesday.

Resident has been for the last years very aware of the public activity and politics of the Caribbean island.

The singer contributed nearly a year ago with his participation in protests and marches to the exit of the Executive of Ricardo Rosselló, after publishing the content of a private “chat” that included his closest circle of collaborators.

The content of the “chat”, in which criticism was expressed and foul language was used against different social groups, the opposition and even members of his own party, raised a “wave” of protests that pushed Rosselló to leave office and March to the United States.

Residente, along with other artists, was one of the public figures who most contributed to the citizens taking to the streets to demand the resignation of Rosselló and his government team.

INTERVENES IN ISSUES OF PUBLIC LIFE AND POLITICS

The singer regularly intervenes in current affairs that affect the population, such as, in the last case, the demolition of statues because they are supposedly characters that contributed to racism.

The interpreter said on June 30, also through Twitter, that to knock down statues of “colonizers and racists is not to erase history, it is to remake it.”

Residente’s words come when Puerto Rico is mired in a new political controversy after allegations against the governor, Wanda Vázquez, of obstructing justice over reports against her for the management of aid to those affected by the earthquakes.

Vázquez, a month after the primaries in his formation, the New Progressive Party (PNP), tried to settle suspicions about his hypothetical attempt to obstruct an investigation about his possible involvement in the mismanagement of aid to the victims of the earthquakes from January.

The governor contested on Tuesday the accusation, which coincides with the dismissal of the head of Justice, Dennise Longo, whose departure from the Government some attribute to wanting to carry out the investigation against Vázquez.