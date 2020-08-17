Resident celebrates his readmission as a voter to vote in elections

The Puerto Rican rapper René Pérez “Residente” offered, with his own beer, his readmission to the list of voters of the State Elections Commission (CEE) of Puerto Rico, to be able to vote in the general elections of the island on November 3 .

As the artist himself explained in a video that he posted on his Instagram account on Friday after going to the EEC, the ruling New Progressive Party “wanted to challenge me, prevent or prevent me from voting in Puerto Rico because I don’t even live here” .

“Well, I inform you, that I will be able to vote in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“I did not even have to prove everything, because they were wrong due to a technical error, something that we are used to seeing in the Government, that they are wrong all the time and make thousands of mistakes,” he said.

The rapper explained that the readmission process “was fair” and that representatives of different political parties participated, and that the person in charge of carrying out the procedure “was super fair too.”

“They tried to tell me that it was nothing personal, but I do know that it was personal and political. I don’t bother, I just give myself this beer on behalf of all of you, who didn’t want me to vote here in Puerto Rico, you bastards. This Residente beer is in your name. Health ”, he specified.

Pérez’s announcement of readmission to the voters list comes almost three weeks after he advocated for the EEC to remove his name from the list of voters allegedly challenged to vote in the general elections of Puerto Rico in November because he does not have an address in the island.

The 2020 Puerto Rico Electoral Code law establishes six reasons for a voter to be excluded from the General Register of Voters of the EEC.

The reasons are that he is not a US citizen, that he is not of the minimum age on the date of the vote, that his address is not outside the precinct where he is registered, that he is not the person he claims to be, that he has been declared mentally disabled by a court and your name has been duplicated.

Given the situation, Pérez advocated at that time so that students residing outside of Puerto Rico could also vote.

For this reason, he asked the EEC to promote this proposal “and not to scare people by making them think that after registering, they will not be able to vote, because what they are doing is stupid and a show of fear.”

“Not because my vote is going to change things, but because they are trying to prevent new people from being part of the process, and that is contrary to what most of the world’s presidents ask, that everyone be part of the process”, said.

“Here in Puerto Rico they are trying to intimidate, making things more difficult so that people who can vote are intimidated and are not part of the process,” he added.