Report: Disney changes the dates of its next films

Marvel studios



When Disney moves the release date of one of its films, the effect is felt throughout the Hollywood film industry. The pandemic of COVID-19 – with its measures of confinement of the population and closure of movie theaters – altered the launch schedule of the most important Disney projects. So the company announced on Friday, April 3, the new release dates of its films … and they are important changes, as published The Hollywood Reporter.

The main change occurs in the order of titles in the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black widow, for example, will now be released on November 6, 2020, a date previously occupied by Eternals, which now goes to February 12, 2021.

The film of superheroes and martial arts, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be released in theaters on May 7, 2021, the starting point that previously belonged to the sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whose premiere was moved to November 5, 2021.

As if they were pieces of dominoes, these changes meant a new release date for Thor: Love and Thunder, which will now hit theaters on February 18, 2022. Black panther 2 will keep its roar in theaters as scheduled, May 6, 2022. And Captain Marvel 2 It even advances its launch two weeks, to make its own on July 18, 2022.

This new order of Marvel Studios releases simulates the movement of the tectonic layers, as it impacted the release schedule of all Disney. For example, Artemis Fowl will now premiere directly on Disney Plus.

The expected Mulan It will be released now on July 24, 2020 (its original release was in March). This July date belonged to Jungle cruise, but Disney decided to delay its release by a year: it will now hit theaters on July 30, 2021.

Another major title is significantly delayed: Indiana Jones 5 It went from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022. By then Harrison Ford will be 80 years old. Indy in a wheelchair? Another long-awaited film, The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderson, moved its release date from July 14 to October 16, 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter clarifies that Disney considers that all these dates could be modified again if necessary, since they depend on the conditions necessary to guarantee the safety of the spectators and, therefore, the reopening of cinemas is viable.