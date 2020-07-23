Rent an animal farm for your next Zoom call

Peace N Peas/Captura de pantalla Shelby Brown/ CNET



Video conferencing with apps like Zoom has become the main way for many people to stay connected in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Users have found ways to make business meetings and calls to family and friends on the platform and other video chat applications more interesting, adding fun wallpapers or beauty filters. Well now there is a new trend around Zoom: add a farm animal to your call.

Peace N Peas Web Solutions, a North Carolina-based website design studio run by Peace N Peas Farm, is allowing Mambo, a burrito, to connect to Zoom conference calls for 10 minutes at a rate of US $ 50. Customers can also rent the Eddie horse as well as various ducks and chickens. To reserve a pet for your next business meeting or happy hour, you just need to find a date on the site calendar. If it’s open, you can book Mambo or another corral guest with a credit card or PayPal.

“So far everyone is enjoying the calls because people are simply surprised to see a funny horse or donkey waiting to participate in another boring gathering,” Francie Dunlap of Peace N Peas Farm told CNET.

Dunlap says the group came up with the idea for Sweet Farm, a sanctuary in Silicon Valley. Sweet Farm has a program called Goat 2 Meeting where you can pay $ 100 for camels, goats or other farm animals to make a cameo at your next meeting. Dunlap said Peace N Peas hopes to bring Mambo and others to the classrooms.

If you use Zoom, it is important to note security issues that have come to light since its rapid rise in popularity during the pandemic. Privacy experts have raised concerns about the privacy risks and vulnerabilities of video conferencing software, as well as the practice known as Zoombombing (where uninvited attendees break into and interrupt meetings). The New York City Department of Education recently told teachers to stop using Zoom in favor of Microsoft computers as the company addresses security threats.