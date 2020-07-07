Remembering 5 of Ennio Morricone’s iconic film melodies

The Italian composer Ennio Morricone died this Monday, July 6, in Rome at the age of 91. As a legacy he leaves hundreds of soundtracks that consecrate him forever as one of the most important and influential artists in film history.

The teacher, born on November 11, 1928 in Rome, died in a room at the Roman Campus Bio Medico clinic in Opus Dei, where he was admitted after fracturing a femur in a fall.

In his last days, he was accompanied by his wife, Maria, from whom he was able to say goodbye, and “retained until the last moment full clarity and great dignity,” the family said in a statement.

The artist, author of some five hundred soundtracks, has arranged that his funeral be strictly private to respect “the feeling of humility that always inspired him” in life.

One of the doctors at the center, Vincenzo Denaro, a personal friend of Morricone, assured that his wish was to die with total discretion and that he was lucid until the end.

“I fantasized who would be allied with in Paradise, whether with Beethoven or Mozart. He liked that a lot, ”the doctor confided to the media. As a tribute to the genius of the music of the seventh art, here we share five of his most famous melodies.

“THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY”

The soundtrack of this film is one of the most famous of the Italian composer, who was a regular collaborator of director Sergio Leone. Gunshots, whistles, and zip lining (a typical Tyrolean way of singing) permeate the film production that features starring young Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach. The main piece emulates the chilling howl of a coyote, is a frequent theme throughout history and is used for the three main characters, each identified by an instrument: Blondie or the “Man without a Name” (Eastwood) is the flute, Sentenza or “Angel Eyes” (Van Cleef) is the ocarina, and Tuco (Wallach) is represented by human voices. It should be noted that music is a great complement to the scenes of the United States Civil War present in the film. It was originally released on December 29, 1967.

“THE ECSTASY OF GOLD”

“The Ecstasy of Gold,” in Spanish, is an excerpt from the soundtrack of the movie “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” (1966) starring actors Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach. The spaghetti Western directed by Italian director, screenwriter, and producer Sergio Leone is the third and final film in the so-called Dollar Trilogy, preceded by the films “For a Fistful of Dollars” (1964) and “For a Few Dollars More” ( 1965). It is heard just as Tuco (Wallach) frantically searches for the tomb containing $ 200,000 in gold coins, in the Confederate cemetery. A curious fact is that this composition was used by Metallica as an introduction to their concerts since 1983 and the punk band The Ramones used it to close their presentations.

“NEW PARADISE CINEMA”

The original music and soundtrack for the 1989 Oscar-winning Best Foreign Language Film is also the result of Morricone’s genius, supported by his son Andrea Morricone, who wrote the theme of love when he was still a music student. The film is considered one of the great classics of Italian film drama and its soundtrack is one of the most acclaimed in the European film industry. The film is a post-war portrait of love starring Jacques Perrin, Philippe Noiret, Leopoldo Trieste, Marco Leonardi, Agnese Nano and Salvatore Cascio. It was released in 1988, but in September 2014, fully remastered, it was relaunched on the 25th anniversary of its debut, in various cinemas worldwide.

“TIE ME”

The Italian composer worked with many of the great filmmakers throughout his film career. One of them was the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar. Precisely, Morricone was in charge of the soundtrack for the iconic tape “Atame” (1989), starring Antonio Banderas and Victoria Abril. The site cadenadial.com assures in a note published on the death of the Italian that in life Morricone always doubted that Almodóvar liked the musical work he did for the 111-minute drama. This data is included in the composer’s autobiographical book “In search of that sound”. As Morricone confessed to journalists, the Spanish filmmaker never commented on it.

“THE MISSION”

Released in 1986, the film directed by Franco-British film director of Jewish origin Roland Joffé is set in 17th century Latin America. The plot of the film focuses on the missionary father Gabriel, played by Jeremy Irons, who follows the example of a crucified Jesuit, and with no other weapons than his faith and an oboe enters the tropical jungle next to the Iguazú Falls to evangelize. Upon being accepted by the Guarani Indians, Gabriel creates the mission of San Carlos. Robert De Niro is also part of the cast. The soundtrack is also one of the great creations of the Italian, which won the Golden Globe. The main theme, “Falls”, remains one of Morricone’s memorable compositions. A curious fact is that this melody has been used very frequently in the advertising industry.