Remains of actress Cecilia Romo will be taken to Baja California

Ceci Romo let go of life. According to her daughter Claudia, the actress, who died Sunday at age 74, said there is no official cause of death.

“He had a multiple organ fall, Ceci decided to turn off the engine. On Friday she was super good, on Saturday she surely made the decision and on Sunday she left calm.

“The medical conclusion was that Ceci released, there was nothing specific, she released and started planning,” Claudia said in an interview.

The wake of the body of Romo, who participated in productions of Como tú no hay dos and Silvia Pinal, Frente a ti, began this Monday and will end tomorrow Wednesday.

The first two days are in the house that Claudia rented, which she adapted as a temporary hospital during her mother’s ordeal, while on Wednesday, her mother’s body will be at the García López funeral home.

In order for all of Mexico to have the opportunity to say goodbye to Ceci, her daughter Claudia will broadcast her wake live via streaming tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.

“Ceci is not a minute of silence, it is a minute of applause, we want to ask everyone this week at 8:00 p.m., join in applauding from their homes, applaud him for a minute for this great effort and to hear us from the sky where it surely already is.

“Ceci did not lose any battle, she would have continued to win all the battles, but surely she decided that it was time and so we will continue her legacy, she wanted to teach us the lesson of optimism, of struggle, of embracing life, not lowering our hands, the lesson of faith ”, he commented.

After funeral services, their remains will be cremated and taken to a cemetery in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

“My mother left everything arranged, until December we will put her remains in La Paz with her mother, which is surely where all the women in her house will be, since there we have 10 places (niches).

“We will do it after celebrating my daughter’s quinceañera, which was her greatest illusion.