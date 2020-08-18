Reissue album “Hybrid Theory” at age 20, greatest rock hit of the 21st century

The most commercially successful rock album of this century and the first work in the career of the American band Linkin Park, “Hybrid Theory”, will be reissued with abundant new material on October 9, in the 20th anniversary of its release.

After the unreleased single “She Couldn’t”, released on August 13, Warner Music has anticipated today, Monday, that this reissue will be made in four different editions.

The most complete will be the “superdeluxe” box, which will include 5 CDs: the original album, the remix album “Reanimation”, another with 12 unreleased songs of the time, the “LPU Rarities” with 18 songs that had only circulated through Linkin Park Underground (LPU) fan club, and finally 12 unreleased demos, including “She Couldn’t.”

In addition, there are 3 DVDs with the concerts “Frat Party at the Pankake Festival”, “Projekt Revolution” (unreleased from 2002 accompanied by dressing room images and interviews) and two unreleased shows from 2001 at the Rock Am Ring Festival in Germany and The Fillmore in San Francisco.

The box is completed with three vinyls (those corresponding to the original album, the aforementioned “Reanimation” and “Hybrid Theory EP”, available for the first time in this format), a cassette of 2 songs taken from a “sampler” of his street equipment and finally, an 80-page book with never-before-published images.

“Hybrid Theory” was originally released on October 24, 2000 as Linkin Park’s first album, and their revolutionary and catchy hodgepodge of “nu metal” styles, characterized by the conjunction of electronics, rap and metal, led them to release more than 27 million copies worldwide.

The album thus became the most commercially successful rock album of this century and the biggest debut by a band since Guns N ‘Roses’s “Appetite for Destruction” (1987).

After the publication of seven studio albums until “One More Light” (2017), the unexpected death that same year of its main vocalist, Chester Bennington, currently keeps the group’s career on hold.