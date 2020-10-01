(Registration) Gujarat Vidhva Sahay Yojana: Pension Application

The government of Gujarat has started a scheme for the eligible widow of the state. Through this scheme, the government will provide a pension to the widow of the state. With the implementation of this scheme, the Gujarat government wanted to offer financial incentives to the women whose husband is died.

However, the government of Gujarat also provides the pension to the pensioner of the state. The widow can apply for the scheme to get assistance from the government under this scheme.

In this passage, we will provide you all the information related to the scheme, and we also inform you about the eligibility criteria of the scheme. If you want to take advantage of this scheme, then you have to read the full article given here.

About Gujarat Vidhva Sahay Yojana:

Through the implementation of the Gujarat Vidhva Sahay Yojana, the government will provide the financial incentive to the widow of the state. Any widow who is living in the Gujarat state and need some financial help from the government then they can apply for this scheme. This scheme will help the family of the widow to improve the economic condition.

However, the government is providing many incentives to the women for the betterment, but this scheme is for the widow of the state. This Scheme will give financial help to the widow, and that financial help will help the window improve their lifestyle, get healthier in this pandemic situation, and get updated in this fast world. With the help of government incentives, the widow can secure their financial health also.

Main benefits of the scheme:

The government has set the main objective behind this scheme is to provide the financial incentive to the widow of the state so that they can get finance for their survival.

The fund from the government will directly be transferred to the bank account of the applicant. At the time of application for this scheme, the applicant should have to give the information about their bank account.

With the help of this scheme, the financial condition of the widow will improve.

The financial help will also help secure their future, and they can also fulfill their education needs.

Eligibility criteria and documents required for the scheme:

To get the advantage of this Gujarat widow pension scheme, the person should have a permanent resident of the state.

The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 60 years.

The government will provide the benefits to only those widows who have to apply for the scheme. The government of Gujarat has sought the application form from the applicant to get the benefits of the scene.

At the time of application, the applicant should have to provide some documents to the government for verification purposes. The list of the required documentation is given here:

Aadhaar card of the applicant

Domicile certificate

Income proof of the applicant

Death certificate of the husband of the woman

Matric certificate

PAN card details

Educational certificate of the applicant

Online Application Procedure:

As mentioned earlier that If the person wants to get the advantage of the shame, then they have to apply in this scheme. They have to fill the application form of the scheme. The person should have to visit the official site of the Gujarat Vidhva Sahay Yojana.

On the first page of the site, the applicant will see the application form of the scheme. The pens should have to download the application form of the scheme.

After downloading, the person has to fill the application form. The person should provide every personal information, authentic and valid. The application form should have to submit, and the concerned department of the government will approve your application form. After the approval, you can get benefits from the government.