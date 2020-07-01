Reed Hastings to donate $ 120 million to historically black universities

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin are donating $ 120 million to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), according to a CBS This Morning report on Wednesday, June 17. The donation will be divided between Morehouse College, Spelman College and the United Negro College Fund.

The Hastings donation is the largest individual gift ever made to support scholarships at historically black colleges and universities, CBS This Morning said. (Editor’s Note: CNET and CBS This Morning are part of ViacomCBS.)

Hastings credited the executive president of the United Negro College Fund, Dr. Michael L. Lomax, for helping him and his wife understand the importance of historically black colleges and universities.

“What happens is that white capital tends to flow to predominantly white institutions. And it’s just what you know and feel comfortable with and have grown with,” Hastings told CBS This Morning. “And he offered to help me and Patty get to know the HBCUs (…) And then this year, with the tragedy in the United States and everyone feeling hopeless, we realized that this is the time to do something bigger and really trying to bring the HBCU story to the front and center. “

Netflix is ​​one of many tech firms donating to support the Black Lives Matter movement following national protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Hastings also donated $ 1 million to the Center for Police Equality.