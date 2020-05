REDSQUARE have dropped their first individual member teaser picture for his or her debut single album ‘Prequel‘, featuring former Good Day member Cheery who now goes by the title Chaea!



REDSQUARE is an upcoming woman group below About Leisure and consists of former Good Day members Cherry, Nayoon, Bomin, Genie, and a brand new member who’s a soloist below the corporate.



REDSQUARE’s debut single album ‘Prequel’ shall be out on Might 19.