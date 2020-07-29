Reddit will put on a subreddit all the ads of a political nature

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Reddit is updating its political advertising policies in an attempt to increase transparency before 2020 elections in the United States

. All political ad campaigns running on Reddit will now be publicly tracked in a subreddit, r / RedditPoliticalAds, and include detailed information such as spending and impressions, the company said Monday.

Reddit also said that political advertisers should work directly with the site’s sales team and leave active comments for at least the first 24 hours of a campaign.

“We hope this update provides you with an opportunity to interact directly and transparently with political advertisers around important political issues, and to provide a line of sight for the political campaigns and organizations that seek your attention,” the company said Tuesday, April 14. in a press release.

Reddit said that r / RedditPoliticalAds will be constantly updated and will list ads dating back to January 1, 2019. For each ad, Reddit will display information about the individual advertiser, their political orientation, impressions, and campaign spending.

Like Reddit, other social media sites have made changes to the way they handle political ads as the election approaches. Twitter for example banned political ads on its site, although with some exceptions. Facebook has also taken steps to provide more information about political ads on its site, although it has faced criticism for a policy that allows politicians to lie in ads.

