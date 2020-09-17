Reddit boss called TikTok a parasite

Joel Saget / AFP/Getty Images



TikTok is currently the most downloaded app of 2020, but with the growth of its popularity, criticism has also increased and now it was the CEO and founder of Reddit, Steve Huffman, who referred to the Chinese app as a “parasite” application, as reported TechCrunch.

“I consider that application to be fundamentally parasitic, that it is always listening, the fingerprint technology they use is really scary, and I cannot install an application like that on my phone,” Huffman said Wednesday, February 26, at an investor conference. and entrepreneurs called Social 2030. The executive also indicated that he constantly tells people not to install that application.

A TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch that Huffman’s words are “unfounded accusations made without a shred of evidence.”

Although Huffman has been one of the few who has openly criticized TikTok, he also accepted that the Chinese-origin app has had several successes in innovation. However, this is not the first time that the ByteDance app has been criticized since the United States government itself considers it a “cyber threat”, so members of the army are prohibited from unloading.

