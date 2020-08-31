Reddit Bans Controversial Forum The_Donald Over New Policies

Igor Golovniov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Reddit banned the controversial forum The_Donald on Monday, June 29, after modifying its anti-hate speech policies. This subreddit emerged as a forum for supporters of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, but soon became known for hosting racist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic content, among more hate content.

“All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policies in good faith,” said Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit, an on-platform post where he announced the changes. “We banned r / The_Donald because he didn’t, despite having the opportunity.”

Huffman had previously taken action against The_Donald – by preventing threads from appearing on his Reddit page in 2016 and then quarantining the subreddit in July 2019. This quarantine, as it is known, means that the subreddit does not appear on no search results and only users with verified email could type to enter it and see the content. In February 2020, Reddit banned a group of the moderators from the subreddit and the community was placed in restrictive mode, making it read-only.

Huffman, however, was noted for his predecessor Ellen Pao this month for taking stronger action and earlier against the aforementioned subreddit.

I am obligated to call you out: You should have shut down the_donald instead of amplifying it and its hate, racism, and violence. So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don’t get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long https://t.co/VN5XCiYp5g – Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) June 2, 2020

Huffman later admitted that he regretted the way he had handled this subreddit. “I’m afraid we let being technically correct get in the way of doing the right thing,” Huffman explained earlier this month, speaking specifically about The_Donald. “Clearly, we should have quarantined him earlier.”

On June 29, when the executive announced the changes to Reddit’s content policies, he said that the aforementioned subreddit would finally be closed for good. “The community has consistently hosted and upvoted more content that breaks the rules than the average (Rule 1), antagonizing us and other communities (Rules 2 and 8), and its moderators have refused to meet our most basic expectations “Huffman said. “So far, we have worked in good faith to help them preserve the community as a space for their users, through warnings, mod changes, quarantine, and more.”

Since its inception, Reddit has kept its rules to a minimum. Even now, its content policy update is just eight rules in total, followed by a list of actions the company will take against individuals and communities who break those rules. The biggest punishment for repeated rule breakers is banning entire subreddits – and The_Donald isn’t the only victim of this move. Reddit also canceled another 2,000 communities across the political spectrum on June 29, most of which said they were inactive.

Reddit has always valued free speech, but gradually over the years it has become more rigorous about its policies regarding hate speech. Banning so many subreddits is the most dramatic action the company has taken so far in an attempt to undermine problematic content.

Huffman said in a Reddit post earlier this month, after promising changes to content policies, that he was interested in bridging the gap between the company’s external policies and its internal values. In addition to changes in company policies, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigned from the board of directors earlier this month to make room for a black person to take his place. Reddit joined Michael Seibel to the board of directors shortly after.

Huffman admitted on June 29 that the company had previously “fallen short” in trying to support Reddit community moderators and vowed to do a better job thereafter. “We are committed to working with you to combat bad characters, abusive behaviors and toxic communities that undermine our mission and stand in the way of creativity, discussion and communities that bring us all to Reddit,” he said.

