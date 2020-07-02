Reddit appoints Michael Seibel to its board of directors

Reddit



Reddit has made good on its promise to hire a black person to serve on its board of directors to replace co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who resigned last week in an effort to push the platform to be more diverse. Michael Seibel joined the board of directors, Reddit announced on Wednesday June 10.

Seibel is CEO of Y Combinator – a seed company for startups – and also helped launch Reddit. He has advised and financed almost 2,000 new companies and is known for promoting diversity and inclusion in the world of startups.

The new Reddit board member, who holds a Yale political science degree, previously served as chief financial officer for former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume’s Senate campaign in 2006. He also co-founded startups Justin.tv, which it later became Twitch and sold to Amazon for $ 970 million, and Socialcam, a video platform that was sold to Autodesk.

Ohanian announced her resignation from the Reddit board on June 5, urging the company to fill her seat with a black candidate. Her resignation followed criticism of Reddit on June 2 by former CEO Ellen Pao for “amplifying” racism and hatred.

Reddit promised to honor Ohanian’s request and also said he will change his content policy to “explicitly address hate,” Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman said in a blog post.

With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.