Red Velvet’s Yeri shows off her toned abs in newest update

Red Velvet’s Yeri confirmed off her wholesome and toned abs in a latest update.
The favored idol star confirmed off her pilates exercise on Instagram tales. With the given well being tendencies nowadays, many feminine idols are turning to pilates to construct robust abs. Yeri is the image of well being in exercise garments, resulting in netizens praising her wholesome magnificence stating:
“Your physique is wonderful.”
“She actually workout routines onerous.”
“Her abs look actually toned.”
Take a look at the remainder of Yeri’s updates under!
