NEWS

Red Velvet’s Yeri shows off her toned abs in newest update

May 8, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Red Velvet’s Yeri confirmed off her wholesome and toned abs in a latest update.

The favored idol star confirmed off her pilates exercise on Instagram tales. With the given well being tendencies nowadays, many feminine idols are turning to pilates to construct robust abs. Yeri is the image of well being in exercise garments, resulting in netizens praising her wholesome magnificence stating: 

“Your physique is wonderful.”

“She actually workout routines onerous.”

“Her abs look actually toned.” 

Take a look at the remainder of Yeri’s updates under!

READ  BTS Performing With Sarang at SBS Gayo Daejeon Has ARMY’s Hearts Melting

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.