Red Velvet’s Yeri hints at her very own reality series coming soon

Red Velvet‘s Yeri could also be greeting followers by her very own reality series soon!

Again on Could 13, followers observed Yeri showing in an Instagram story publish by an SM C&C manufacturing PD, Kim Ji Wook. Within the story publish, Yeri might be seen holding a gathering with the PD, with a number of manufacturing notes and a script laid in entrance of her on the desk. The entrance web page of the script signifies the title of the undertaking as ‘Yeri’s Room‘, whereas Kim Ji Wook PD additionally provides with a caption, “coming soon”.

In response to the actual publish, one consultant from SM C&C instructed media retailers, “This publish does have one thing to do with a brand new broadcast led by Yeri; we are going to make an official announcement about this undertaking soon.”

Cannot wait!