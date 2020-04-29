NEWS

Red Velvet’s Wendy launching ‘Dear U Letter’ for monthly letter to fans

April 29, 2020
Red Velvet’s Wendy is launching ‘Pricey U Letter‘, which includes a monthly handwritten letter from the idol star to fans.

By way of Wendy’s LYSN web page, fans in S.Korea and Japan can subscribe to obtain a handwritten letter from Wendy each month. Subscribers get an enveloped letter in addition to 2-Three random picture playing cards. The three cost choices embrace – $6.49USD per monthly subscription, $7.30USD as a one-time cost to view one letter, and a 12-month cost for a yr’s price of letters at $67.94USD.

Functions are open till Could 16 KST. Take a look at the put up under.

Would you be thinking about a ‘Pricey U Letter’ from Wendy?

