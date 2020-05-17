Red Velvet’s Wendy & Block B’s Zico collab ‘My Day is Full of You’ from ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ OST

Red Velvet’s Wendy and Block B’s Zico have collaborated for ‘The King: Eternal Monarch‘ OST.

“My Day is Full of You” is a romantic hip hop ballad that serves because the theme for Jung Tae Eul (performed by Kim Go Eun) and Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), and it is about your day being full of ideas about another person. The music video above options romantic moments between the 2 characters as they confess their love for each other.

What do you suppose of Wendy and Zico’s “My Day is Full of You”?