Red Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz.

Let’s see the cast of the Telugu film Red. It includes Ram Pothineni in a dual role as Siddharth and Aditya, Nivetha Pethuraj as Yamini, Malvika Sharma as Mahima, Amritha Aiyer as Gayathri, Sampath Raj as C. I., Vennela Kishore as Purshotam – the Forensic Guy, Nassar as Judge Krishnamurthy, Posani Krishna Murali as Lawyer Parthasarathy, and Satya as Verma.

It also includes RCM Raju as Head Constable Raju, Sonia Agarwal as Bharathi, Ravi Prakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sivannarayana Naripeddi as Lawyer Appaji, Narra Srinivas as Constable Nayudu, Charandeep, and Hebah Patel.

The film Red includes the investigation of the murder. It involves a civil engineer, and he is maybe the major suspect. The film Red follows the Tamil film Thadam. It was released in 2019. The film Red is the remake of that film.

The announcement of the film Red was at a studio in Hyderabad on 30th October 2019. The filming of the Telugu film Red was completed in March 2020. The film also includes four songs titled Nuvve Nuvve, Dinchak, Kaun Acha Kaun Lucha, and Mounanga Unna.

Mani Sharma composed the album, and the length of the album is 18:23 minutes. It was recorded in 2020. It was labeled under Lahari Music and T-Series. Also, the album was produced by Mani Sharma.

Red is an Indian action thriller film. Kishore Tirumala directed it. The same did the screenplay of the film. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore produced it. The film’s main stars are Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer. They played lead roles in the Telugu film Red.

Mani Sharma gave the music in the film Red. Sameer Reddy did the cinematography, and Junaid Siddiqui completed the editing of the Telugu film Red. The film was made under Sri Sravanthi Movies. Let’s watch the trailer of the Telugu Film Red.

The film Red was released on 14th January 2021, and the running time of the film is 146 minutes. The film has collected around Rs. 27 crores in just four days.

