Record Setter Jungkook achieves several records while breaking his own records with his recent ‘Never Not’ tweet showing immense global influence and power

BTS Jungkook is thought for breaking several records in Social media being titled the ‘King of Social Media’. His recent tweet units off hearth in all platforms showing large influence.

It turns into the quickest tweet to succeed in 1 Million views inside 10 minutes of posting— breaking his own file of reaching it inside 14 minutes. It additionally turns into the Most Commented Tweet in Twitter’s historical past as followers present love for the tweet.

It’s additionally the quickest tweet to achieve 10 Million views (inside 6 hours). Quickest Tweet to surpass 400Okay (inside 2 hours) & 500Okay feedback (inside eight hours). third Most Considered BTS Tweet of all time & Most Retweeted BTS Tweet in 2020. As of now, the tweet has 16.2M views inside 18 hours which makes it the quickest BTS tweet to succeed in that mark.

The tweet has reached 2M likes inside 16 hours of posting making it the 2nd quickest tweet to attain this milestone after Former US President Barack Obama. He ties with him having four tweets with greater than 2M likes. Followers have little doubt that he’ll surpass Barack Obama’s file quickly.

#Jungkook‘s By no means Not 💜: • Quickest @BTS_twt tweet and 2nd quickest on the planet to succeed in 2M likes in simply 16 hours

• Most commented tweet in Twitter’s historical past

• Quickest tweet in 2020 to succeed in 1M likes in simply 2 hours

In Korea the place it’s 4AM, By no means Not is topping the search rating of Melon, Korea’s #1 streaming platform alongside with Lauv at #5. On Twitter, the followings are trending:

▫️타투 너무(“the tattoos are so”)

▫️우리 정국(Our Jungkook)

▫️Jungkook

He trended Worldwide In Twitter inside 15 minutes of posting showing nice power and influence. Followers in Korea went all out with the developments as his identify occupied all of the High developments. His articles occupied the TOP Three developments in Naver. He additionally dominated the developments at No.1 in Twipple Japan. After his tweet, the phrase ‘bts’ trending in Tumblr—one thing that hasn’t occurred earlier than. Key phrases like ‘By no means Not’ & ‘Lauv’ trended in MelOn searches after his tweet. Jungkook’s Japanese names additionally trended in Yahoo Japan Sizzling Search in addition to in Google’s actual time US developments.

[Trends]#Jungkook was trending in 82 international locations&districts with 128 developments after posting cowl video of By no means Not. – 82 International locations&Districts Trending with 128 Tendencies

– 68 International locations&Districts Trending in No.1

He trended in 82 international locations & districts, with 128 key phrases,68 International locations & Districts Trending in No.1 & 10 key phrases associated to him trending Worldwide with 11 Tendencies in US.

Jungkook bought out his garments that he was sporting in his ‘By no means Not’ cowl tweet.

With his tweet, Jungkook managed to draw a number of consideration from the locals who had been asking ‘Who’s Jeon Jungkook?’ as they had been keen to seek out out who the fantastic singer is. The sentence was TOP trending in twitter searches if you sort in phrase ‘Who’.

“who’s jeon jungkook / who’s jungkook”

Okay I’ve came upon who Jeon Jungkook is what do I do subsequent — elijah (@ElijahMdnp) Could 3, 2020

Can anybody inform me that who’s jeon jungkook ??? — Syed Asghar Rizvi🇵🇰 (@asgharalirizvi) Could 2, 2020

[INFO] Whenever you search ‘who’s’ on twitter search bar ➡️ TOP associated search is ‘who’s jeon jungkook’. He’s actually snatching hearts left and proper! 😂😂@BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK #방탄소년단정국 pic.twitter.com/EHlzpGwgpn — JUNGKOOK UPDATES ʲᵏ ➳🦋⁷ (@Daily_JKUpdate) Could 3, 2020

Lauv responded to Jungkook’s tweet.

THIS IS CRAZY ILY 🥺🤍 https://t.co/EYXMXD7T8C — dummy (@lauvsongs) Could 2, 2020

Well-known Singers began overlaying the music collectively with him. Reza Darmawangsa, Indonesian singer who is legendary for his Rezlynx YouTube channel posted his collaboration cowl with Jungkook’s ‘By no means Not’.

Jungkook’s power and influence is actually unbeatable.