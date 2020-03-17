NEWS

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ streak sparks casting rumors

March 17, 2020
She’s one Rebel with a set off.

Rebel Wilson is such a “Moulin Rouge!” groupie that it’s sparking buzz she could be a part of the current.

“She was there remaining week. It was the fourth time she’s seen the current … Probably she’s turning into a member of,” a provide knowledgeable Internet web page Six.

Nevertheless a rep for the musical knowledgeable us Wilson gained’t be a part of the cast. “It’s a stupendous rumor, nonetheless not true. She’s definitely certainly one of many stars who’ve been in to see the white-hot current higher than as quickly as,” along with Katie Holmes. Current stars embrace Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein.

