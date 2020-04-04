NEWS

Rebecca Ramsey Dies: Visual Effects Producer On ‘Watchmen’, ‘Spider-Man 3’ & More Was 54

April 4, 2020
Rebecca Ramsey, whose dozens of visible results credit embrace Watchmen, The Starvation Video games and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, has died. She was 54. Ramsey handed on March 7 from issues associated to a fall in her residence, in response to her longtime buddy Jenny McShane.

Ramsey was a producer and EP of VFX, VR/AR/MR, 3D stereo, design and movement graphics for options, TV, titles, commercials and new media. She was a board member for the Visual Effects Society for a number of years and a longtime member of the Producers Guild.

On the time of her dying she was working because the visible results producer on the Warner Bros movie Clouds, directed by Justin Baldoni and slated for launch in 2021.

Her resume spans greater than a quarter-century additionally consists of the movies Lifetime of Pi, Spider-Man 3 and Pirates of the Caribbean: Useless Man’s Chest. Throughout her profession she labored at Stargate Studios, Base Fx, Gradient Effects, Look Effects, Fashionable Videofilm, Hatch, Kaleidoscope Movies, RGA/LA and Todd AO Digital.

Survivors embrace her husband, Jeff Weber. No memorial plans have been introduced.

