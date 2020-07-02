REAP 3rd Round 2020 Counselling, Seat Allotment 2020 Counselling Procedure at www.rtu.ac.in:

The Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process announced the notification of REAP 3rd Round 2020 Counselling, Seat Allotment 2020 Counselling procedure on the official site at www.rtu.ac.in. The REAP also was known as the Rajasthan Pre Engineering Test (RPET). So the candidates who applied for the REAP 2020 they can check the REAP 3rd Round Counselling 2020 on the official site. The Board of Technical Education declared the two different merit list, and now it announces the 3rd merit list on the main portals site.

REAP 3rd Round Counselling 2020:

The Rajasthan Technological University, Kota conduct the REAP which known as the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process. The RTU do the admission test for the students to get admission in the various Engineering colleges in Rajasthan. There were a huge number of candidates appeared in the examination. The RTU conduct the REAP every year for the students. The Students can get the admission in the various courses of the B.Tech, BE, B.Arch., etc. Now it declares the 3rd round of the Counselling process.

REAP Seat Allotment 2020:

The Rajasthan Technological University will prepare the list of qualified candidates separately for each CET Code in order of merit meant on the marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying exams. The merit list declares on the official website at www.rtu.ac.in. All the admission is made through the counseling to be conducted by the University as per the procedure prescribed for the qualified candidates by merit. After the counseling process, University starts the admission process.

REAP Counselling 2020 at www.rtu.ac.in:

The University will be conducting online counseling for the students to get admission in the various Engineering colleges in the Rajasthan state. The University conducts the REAP 2020 for the admission in the various engineering courses. Now it declares the seat allotment round on the official site at www.rtu.ac.in. So the candidates who applied for the REAP they can check their result. After completing all round, it starts the admission process. The admission process begins in the month of July 2020.

REAP Counselling Document Verification 2020:

At the time of the reporting at the center for the verification of the document, candidates have original papers and certificates as given. 10th Class Original Certificate, 12th Class Original Certificate, and Mark Sheet, JEE main 2020 Score Card, JEE Main 2020 Hall Ticket, Residential Certificate, Community Certificate(SC/ BC/ OBC), Validity Identity Proof.

REAP Third Counselling 2020

Official site: www.rtu.ac.in