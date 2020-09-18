Realme X50 Pro: Our first impressions of the cell phone

Érika García / CNET



Realme presented its telephone bet for this year on February 24. The Realme X50 Pro is a phone with which the Chinese company, recently landed in Europe, wants to stand up to such powerful rivals as Huawei, Xiaomi or Oppo. We have been able to test it a few days before its official presentation on the market and we tell you what our first impressions with it have been.

Technical characteristics

Display: AMOLED 6.44 inches, 3100×1440

Processor: Snapdragon 865 Plus

Headphone jack (3.5mm): No

Water resistance: Not certified, but the company promises resistance to splashes and rain

Operating system: Android 10 under realme UI

Fingerprint reader: On screen

5G, Wi-Fi: 2×2 MIMO, 802.11ac (2.4GHz y 5GHz)

Bluetooth: 5.0 (aptX and aptX HD compatibility)

RAM: 8GB/ 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Battery: 4,200 mAh with fast charging system.

Main camera: Quad, 64 megapixels of f / 1.6 (main) + 12 megapixels of f / 2.5 (telephoto) + 8 megapixels of f / 2.2 (wide angle) + monochrome

Secondary camera: 32 + 8 megapixels

Design on par with the competition

The Realme X50 Pro is a cell phone that at first glance denotes quality. It is finished in brushed aluminum, a material that makes it very comfortable to the touch and easier to grip compared to other phones whose main material is glass.

The Realme X50 Pro’s screen is 6.44 inches with a resolution of 3100×1440 pixels. It is a double-perforated panel to include two front cameras and also, like other cell phones on the market such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, it has a refresh rate of 90HZ. This screen has a fairly high brightness and the color saturation is correct as it comes by default although it is possible to adjust it manually. In general, the viewing experience with the screen has seemed quite good and with excellent sharpness.

As for the sensations in hand, it is a comfortable phone to grip and quite light (it weighs 207 grams). In addition, its dimensions (158.96 x 74.24 x 9.36 mm) offer us an ergonomic grip, which allows us to use it with one hand without problem, something that is appreciated when unlocking it by pressing on the screen, where its sensor is located. of footprints.

High-end power

The cell phone incorporates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, the most powerful on the current market, accompanied by 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. This configuration is powered by a 4,200mAh battery with a 65W SuperDart fast charging system via USB Type-C connector.

In our days of using the phone, we have been able to observe that it performs efficiently, without stopping or sudden closings of applications, even when multitasking. However, we will have much more details about its performance when we do our in-depth analysis.

In addition to the fingerprint sensor under the screen that responds really fast, this phone offers a face unlock system. In general, this biometric system responds quite well and it is enough to lift the phone to face level to quickly unlock it. In the days that I have used it, it has recognized me without problem even in low light conditions.

In the photographic section, the phone has four sensors: the main one is a 64 megapixel sensor, the second a 12 megapixel telephoto with up to 20 hybrid magnifications, the third a 8 megapixel wide angle and the fourth a monochrome sensor with aperture f /2.4 for portrait mode. The unit I have tested does not have the definitive software that the company will launch when the phone goes on the market, so even though we have carried out some tests with its cameras, we cannot take its results as one hundred percent final. In general, the results – except with the night mode – are quite good, but in the in-depth analysis we will put the camera to the test with the definitive software to really know how far it is capable of going.

The device will begin to be sold in Europe from April and will arrive in two colors, green and red. At the moment, Realme has not confirmed its launch in other territories such as the United States or Mexico. Their prices for the different versions are as follows:

-Realme X50 Pro 5G de 8GB / 128GB: 599 euros (US$650)

-Realme X50 Pro 5G de 8GB / 256GB: 669 euros (US$755)

-Realme X50 Pro 5G de 12GB / 256GB: 749 euros (US$810)

