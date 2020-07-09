Realme X3 SuperZoom: Our first impressions of the phone

Érika García / CNET



The Realme catalog continues to grow and this time adds a new member with a clear focus on photography.

The Chinese company has presented the new Realme X3 SuperZoom, a cell phone that in addition to offering four cameras that reach 60x, has a screen with 120 hertz of update rate.

Technical characteristics

Screen: AMOLD 6.6 inch 120HZ Full HD

Processor: Snapdragon 855 Plus

Headphone jack (3.5mm): No

Water resistance: Not certified, but company promises resistance to splashes and rain

Operating system: Android 10

Fingerprint reader: On the side.

Connectivity: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4,200 mAh with 30W fast charge.

Main camera:

Quad: 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels wide angle + 8 megapixels with 5X zoom + 2 megapixels macro

Front camera: 32 + 8 megapixels

The design of this cell phone is very similar to that of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, with dimensions similar to these (163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters and 202 grams) and a rear finished in a matte white tone with multi-colored glitters. The phone is comfortable in hand and the matte finish makes it non-slippery as well as preventing fingerprints like many gloss finish phones.

The screen of the cell phone is a 6.6-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080) with a refresh rate of 120Hz, higher than the 90hz of the Realme 6. This screen is double perforated on the left side to house the two 32 and 8 megapixel front cameras.

In the back, the cell phone incorporates its four cameras located vertically, the same arrangement as the Realme 6 and the fingerprint sensor is located on the right side. This sensor also acts as a start button. As with the Realme 6, the position of the sensor is comfortable as long as you want to unlock it with your thumb, since with another finger it is not comfortable at all and the phone may end up falling to the ground.

At the bottom is a speaker, a USB Type-C input and the SIM card tray. The cell phone has a 4,200mAh battery, somewhat less than the Realme 6’s which was 4,300 mAh in both, but it incorporates 30W fast charge and includes a compatible charger in its box.

In terms of power, the phone is completely different from other models of the brand as it incorporates a high-end processor, specifically the Snapdragon 855 Plus, the Qualcomm model focused on gaming phones. This processor comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the photographic section, the phone has four cameras made up of a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, the same one that the Realme X50 Pro. This sensor is accompanied by a second 8 megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle lens, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a fourth telephoto sensor capable of capturing images with 5x optical zoom, and which in combination with the other sensors offers digital zoom of up to 60x magnification.

In general and in the absence of thoroughly testing the camera, my first feelings this phone are very good, especially in power, since in the use that I have been able to give it has more than paid off, and the gaming experience with the screen at 120Hz spectacular . Without a doubt this phone can be a strong competitor in the market for phones such as the Oppo Find X2 Pro or the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro since, in addition to having very powerful features, its price is considerably lower, only 499 euros.

Price and availability

The Realme X3 SuperZoom can be reserved from May 26 through the brand’s official store and distributors such as Amazon, PCComponentes or MediaMarkt and will be released on the Spanish market on June 4. At the time of writing, we had no information on pricing or availability in other markets.