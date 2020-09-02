Realme launches the new Realme X3

Real me



The Realme catalog has a new member, the Realme X3, a simple and cheaper version of the Realme X3 SuperZoom released in May.

Although Realme has cut the specifications of the camera in this cell phone compared to the superior model, the company has kept other powerful features in it such as the 120 Hz screen or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Technical characteristics

Screen: AMOLED 6.6 inches 120HZ Full HD

Processor: Snapdragon 855 Plus

Headphone jack (3.5mm): No

Water resistance: Not certified, but the company promises resistance to splashes and rain

Operating system: Android 10

Fingerprint reader: On the side.

Connectivity: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4,200 mAh with 30W fast charge.

Main camera:

Quadruple: 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels wide angle + 8 megapixels with 2X zoom + 2 megapixels macro

Front camera: 16 + 8 megapixels

The new Realme X3 has a design practically identical to that of the X3 Superzoom, with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080) with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has a double perforation to house the two 16 and 8 megapixel front cameras.

The power of the device is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with two versions of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and a single configuration of 128GB of internal storage. The phone’s battery is 4,200mAh with 30W fast charge and it has the right side fingerprint reader.

For the photographic section, the phone has a quadruple camera made up of a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and another 2 megapixel telephoto sensor with 20x hybrid zoom and 2x optical. . In comparison, the top model has a 5x optical zoom that in combination with the other sensors offers a hybrid zoom of up to 60x.

Price and availability

The Realme X3 is already on sale in India for 24,999 rupees (about US $ 330 to change. In comparison, the SuperZoom model is priced in Spain at 499 euros (US $ 560) so it is a quite remarkable price difference, although At the moment Realme has not confirmed a price in other territories, although they have confirmed that the phone will arrive in Spain in the coming months.

This is the photos that the Realme 6 takes [fotos] To see photos

