Realme Announces Its First Smart Watch — And Yes, It Looks Like The Apple Watch

Realme



The Chinese firm Realme announced its first smart watch, the Realme Watch … but its design will seem familiar to you.

Realme, a relatively young company, showed off this watch on May 25 and highlights its 1.4-inch square body (320×320 resolution), a battery that lasts 7 to 9 days on a single charge, and intelligence features like notifications, calls, music control and heart rate sensor.

The Realme Watch undoubtedly has a design very similar to the Apple Watch and also somewhat similar to some Fitbit products. The similarity is not surprising, since other Chinese manufacturers, such as Oppo, have launched products that trace the design of the Apple smart watch.

The Realme Watch also offers physical activity applications to monitor activities such as cycling, exercise bike, soccer, yoga, among others. The Realme Watch will go on sale for about $ 50 starting June 5, but for now it will only be in China and other regions of Asia.

Realme, which was previously a subsidiary of Oppo, also announced the Realme Smart TV, two 32 and 43-inch televisions between 720p and 1080p and with prices as low as about $ 170. These televisions feature HDR10 and brightness of up to 400 nits. The televisions will go on sale on June 2.