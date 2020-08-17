Realme announces its 125W fast charge

Érika García / CNET



The war to get the fastest charge on the market has started.

Realme, the Chinese company, announced on July 16 its new 125W fast charging system that promises to be able to charge 33 percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in just 3 minutes. The company ensures that, thanks to a new temperature control technology, during the charging cycle the temperature will remain below 40 degrees Celsius all the time.

Realme has not given concrete figures for the 100 percent battery charge time, but according to TechRadar you should be able to charge from zero to one hundred in about 20 minutes with the temperature control technology and without such control you could charge 100 percent. one hundred in 13 minutes. In comparison, the fast charging system announced by Oppo just a day ago, can charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 41 percent in 5 minutes and fully charge it in 20 minutes.

⚡33% charge in just 3 mins⚡#realme has always set a benchmark for Fast Charging in India, be it 50W SuperVOOC or 65W SuperDart Charge.

Introducing 125W UltraDART Charge, a fast charging technology matching expanding power of 5G with safety measures. pic.twitter.com/EU7CHG2ozp – realme (@realmemobiles) July 16, 2020

Unlike Oppo that has not confirmed which cell phone will be the first to incorporate its new fast charging system, Realme has confirmed that in August it will present a new device that will include this new system, although it has not given more details about it.

After several years in the Chinese market, Realme made the leap to the international market in October 2019, although at the moment the company has not reached the US or Latin America. Despite its short life, Realme has a wide range of cell phones at a very competitive price, as well as smart watches, quantifying bracelets and wireless headphones.

