Realme 6 Pro: Our first phone impressions

Érika García / CNET



One month after the market arrival of the Realme 6, the Chinese company has presented a superior version of this phone: the powerful new Realme 6 Pro.

As with its predecessor and also with the Realme 5, this phone combines interesting specifications and an economical price to compete face to face with cell phones such as the Huawei P40 Lite or the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The new Realme 6 Pro offers, for a price of 329 euros, features such as a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate or a camera with 2x optical zoom.

Technical characteristics

Screen: LCD 6.6 inch 90HZ

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

Headphone jack (3.5mm): Yes

Water resistance: Not certified, but company promises resistance to splashes and rain

Operating system: Android 10

Fingerprint reader: On the side.

Connectivity: WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Storage: 64GB / 128GB

Battery: 4,300 mAh with 30W fast charge.

Main camera: Quad 64 megapixel + 8 megapixel wide angle + 12 megapixel with 2X optical zoom + 2 megapixel macro

Front camera: 16 + 8 megapixels

The design of the Realme 6 Pro is very similar to that of the Realme 6 although with some differences. Like the Realme 6, this phone is finished in a plastic material that emulates glass, with multiple reflections that change color when the light hits the rear. It is a large phone, but very light and at the same time comfortable in hand. In addition, the material that makes up the back facilitates grip, although as it happened with the Realme 6, this also makes it easily filled with footprints, something that I have noticed a lot in my test unit, since it is dark blue.

The screen of the cell phone is a 6.6-inch LCD with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080) and with an update rate of 90Hz, something that Realme 6 also had. This screen is double perforated to house the two 16 front cameras. and 8 megapixels.

On the back of the cell phone we find its four cameras located vertically, while the fingerprint sensor goes to the right side. The position of the sensor is comfortable as long as we want to unlock it with the thumb, if you try with the index finger you run the risk of the phone ending up on the ground.

At the bottom are two speakers, a USB Type-C input for charging, and the classic headphone jack. It has a 4,300mAh battery identical to that of Realme 6, but smaller than that of Realme 5, which reached 5,000mAh. This phone incorporates 30W fast charge and includes a compatible charger.

In terms of power, it is where the phone really earns the name “Pro” and differs from the Realme 6, by incorporating a Snapdragon 720G processor much more powerful than the MediaTek Helio G90T processor of the normal model. This processor is accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, although for now the company has only announced that it will sell the 8GB + 128GB model outside of China.

In the photographic section, the phone has four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main sensor, another 8-megapixel with a wide-angle lens, a third 12-megapixel sensor with 2X optical zoom and hybrid zoom of up to 20x and a fourth sensor. 2 megapixel macro.

In the absence of thoroughly testing the camera, my first feelings with this phone are very good, especially in terms of power and autonomy. Without a doubt it seems to me a very interesting option within the mid-range for its good performance and price. In addition, it is appreciated that despite its large size it is light, very comfortable in hand and the screen has excellent quality.

Realme 6 Pro price and availability

The phone is on sale in Spain from April 5 and will be available in two colors, blue and red in the 8GB + 128GB configuration for a price of 329 euros (US $ 349). It can already be purchased from official distributors such as Amazon, Fnac, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes.