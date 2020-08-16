Real Madrid wins the ‘coronavirus league’ and memes are unleashed

Getty Images



Real Madrid defeated Villarreal 2-1 and became champion of the 2019-2020 League, the first division tournament in Spain. Forward Karim Benzema (m. 29 and m.77) scored the two goals of the victory. Vicente Iborra discounted (m. 83).

For Madrid it was enough to win to be crowned in advance, as there is still a date on the calendar. But in addition, their closest competitor, Barcelona, ​​lost 1-2 in their field against Osasuna.

This is the 34th title of the white team, no other has won so many championships in Spain. That’s why the players celebrated at the end with a white jersey and that number on the back.

Zinedine Zidane, coach of Madrid, said that the league was very “worked” and highlighted the struggle of the players.

“The coronavirus league is a prize for perseverance,” said Sergio Ramos at the end of the game. The Madrid captain assured that the season, due to confinement and in the midst of a pandemic, was “a bit strange.” “We have gone out to win every game after confinement, and we have achieved the 34th title,” added the defender.

On social media, the hashtag #HalaMadrid positioned itself as the first global trend on Twitter.

10 straight wins since the restart…incredible ! Champions 🙌🏾 10 consecutive wins since restart … amazing! Champions 🙌🏾 #HalaMadrid — Chi (@ChiAlreadyKnow) July 16, 2020

