Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How to watch the game in the United States

Next Sunday, March 1, the second game of this 2019-2020 season will be held between the most popular teams in Spain: Real Madrid and Barcelona. The winner would take a huge step to take the league title.

In the clash on December 18 at the Camp Nou there were no goals. From then until now, the differences between the two teams are very short. Barcelona leads the championship table with 55 points, 3 points more than Madrid, which has 52. For this reason, a Blaugrana victory could sentence the classification.

The team led by Zinedine Zidane has the advantage of playing at home, but will miss Eden Hazard, who was injured again and will be out for two months due to a fissure in the right distal fibula. The visitors, although leaders, will also have some sensitive losses: to the expected absences of Usman Dembelé and Luis Suárez, due to injury, those of the full back Jordi Alba and the midfielder Sergi Roberto are added. The presence of defender Gerard Piqué is not assured either, after leaving the game against Napoli touched, in the Champions League.

Here are all the details of the Spanish classic and what you must do to see it for streaming or television.

Where and at what time is the classic played

The second Spanish soccer classic of the 2019-2020 season will be played on March 1, at the Santiago Bernabéu, at 3 pm (Eastern time in the United States).

How you can see the classic in the United States

The pay television network beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español have the exclusive rights for the League matches until 2024 in the United States. It is available on the two major satellite television platforms in the United States: DirecTV and Dish Network and Verizon FiOS cable. Plans range from $ 10 to $ 40 a month.

Important: although beIN SPORTS Español is a channel in Spanish, the programming is usually slightly different from that of the beIN SPORTS channel in English. There will be games shown in beIN SPORTS Spanish that will not be shown in beIN SPORTS and vice versa. The best thing you can do is check the schedule to make sure you can enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Internet

Service streaming fuboTV contains the beIN SPORTS channels and therefore you can watch the matches of the Spanish league. Standard service costs $ 54.99 per month. They also have other plans, which can be adjusted to your pocket. It is best to check their prices before making a decision.

By beIN SPORTS CONNECT you can also follow the matches online. The app is available in App Stores, Google play and can run on any Roku device.