Real ID: What it is, how and why to process the new ID card

If you live in the United States, effective October 1, 2021 you will need to use a driver’s license or special ID card that meets the requirements of federal Real ID law to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities in high security requiring identification.

The process to have a Real ID is not mandatory, but it is an option for those who wish to use their driver’s license or identification card to board a domestic flight or enter federal facilities. If they do not have a Real ID, those people may use another type of identification approved by the US federal government such as a US passport, a passport card or a military ID.

Initially, the deadline to have the Real ID was October 1, 2020, but the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has delayed its implementation by one year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Real Identification law was passed in 2005 as part of the Commission’s recommendations of September 11, in order to establish a national standard on the identification cards and driver’s licenses issued by each state. However, the deadline for obtaining it has been postponed several times in recent years.

How to get a Real ID card?

The first thing to do is check the website of your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and check to see if you can fill out an application online.

Then, make sure you have the following documents: one that shows your identity and age, such as the US passport, a foreign passport with a valid US visa, birth certificate, the Employment Authorization Document (EAD) or other permitted document.

You will also need to present your Social Security number (SSN), whether you bring your Social Security card, a tax form (such as the W-2), or a pay stub with the complete Social Security number; and two proofs of address. If you changed your last name after getting married you will need to bring your marriage certificate.

Lastly, make an appointment and go to the DMV.

Who can request the REAL ID?

Anyone who can prove their legal stay in the United States using one of the accepted identity documents is eligible to receive a Real ID license or ID.

This includes all U.S. citizens, non-citizen permanent residents (who do not have a Green Card), people with temporary legal status as beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the Temporary Protected Status program (TPS), and holders of a student or work visa, such as M, J, F, H1-B, H2-B and L.

Do I need to process my Real ID?

Having a Real ID is only necessary if you want to continue using your driver’s license or identification card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.

After October 1, 2021, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not accept your traditional driver’s license or identification card to board domestic flights, so you will need the Real ID or other valid identification as a passport, military identification, permanent residence card, foreign passport with valid visa, a improved driver’s license, SENTRI, NEXUS, Global Entry, FAST cards, among others.

Real ID is not required to drive (your current driver’s license will remain valid for this purpose), apply for or receive federal benefits, enter a federal facility that does not require identification, or enter a hospital or receive emergency services

Do minors need a Real ID to board domestic flights?

No, TSA does not require minors under the age of 18 to provide identification when traveling with an adult in the United States. However, the adult will need to show valid identification, be it the Real ID, their passport, military identification or other valid documents.

What is the difference between a license and a Real ID?

The actual ID will be marked with a star in the upper right, while a driver’s license will read “Federal limits apply” instead of the star.

The Real ID driver’s license may be used to drive and as valid identification to board domestic flights. The conventional driver’s license can only be used to drive, as long as it is valid.

The Real ID driver’s license must be applied for at a DMV office, while the conventional driver’s license can be processed online.

Can I use the Real ID to make international trips?

No, the Real ID driver’s license or identification card can only be used as valid proof of identification on domestic flights. If you make an international trip you will need to carry your passport.

