Real Correlation? Bitcoin Price Pumps Follow US Fed QE Money Printing

April 18, 2020
James Ashley
Bitcoin (BTC) value bull markets coincide with one particular macroeconomic development — and the following could now be across the nook.

In a Twitter debate on April 18, PlanB, the vocal analyst who created Bitcoin’s stock-to-flow value mannequin, argued that the cryptocurrency benefitted from cash printing.

BTC waits as “QE infinity” passes $2T

Specifically, the US Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing (QE) applications appeared to spark value enhancements.

“Very attention-grabbing that $1.5T 2013 QE3 coincides with 2013 bitcoin bull market,” one publish reads. 

“What’s going to 2020 QE4 deliver? $2T and counting.”

PlanB was responding to information from commentator Holger Zschaepitz, who revealed that because the Fed formally started bailing out the U.S. economic system in mid-March, it has handed over $2 trillion in new money to Wall Road.

This inflationary response to coronavirus has shocked proponents of sound cash, who argue that its actual penalties will come within the type of enriching the elite and destroying the wealth of the remainder of society at a file tempo.

U.S. Fed QE chart. BTC/USD jumped to then all-time highs of $1,242 in November 2013.

Trump “will go all-in, like Mugabe”

For these invested in Bitcoin, nevertheless, the Fed’s coverage, just like that of central banks all over the world, could satirically produce energy.

As PlanB famous, like RT host Max Keiser final yr, Bitcoin itself was born on the day that the UK was pondering a recent bailout for its banking sector within the aftermath of the 2008 monetary disaster.

Sooner or later, he warned, U.S. President Donald Trump will discover the attraction of extra bailouts onerous to withstand. 

Referring to Zimbabwe’s foreign money implosion and hyperinflation, he predicts:

“He’ll go all-in, like Mugabe.” 

The African state’s annual hyperinflation hit an unfathomable 89.7 sextillion % in 2008.

James Ashley

