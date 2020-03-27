Reaction to news UK’s Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus

LONDON (1) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was in self-isolation at his Downing Avenue office.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks all through a news conference on the persevering with state of affairs with the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool by means of REUTERS/File {Photograph}

Proper right here is response to the news.

JEREMY CORBYN, LEADER OF UK’S OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

“I would like the Prime Minister a speedy restoration and hope his family are protected and healthful.

“Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be protected. Our private properly being depends on all individuals else.”

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDA MODI

“You’re a fighter and you will overcome this drawback as successfully.

“Prayers for your good properly being and best wants in guaranteeing a healthful UK.”

NORTHERN IRELAND’S FIRST MINISTER ARLENE FOSTER

“Most interesting wants to the Prime Minister and Carrie (Symonds, Johnson’s fiancee). No one is immune. Let’s all adjust to the principles.”

SCOTLAND’S FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON

“I ship my best possible wants to Boris Johnson and his family. I don’t underestimate for anybody how troublesome it is to be positive for this virus so I really ship my best wants to him for a very speedy restoration.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; Modifying by Alison Williams and John Stonestreet

