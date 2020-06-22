RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Apply for 136 Vacancies available at www.palamu.nic.in:

The Rural Development Department Jharkhand is going to declare the recruitment notification of the RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Apply for 136 jobs on the official site at www.palamu.nic.in. The Rural Development Department announced the hiring for the posts of Junior Engineer and Accounting Clerk cum Computer Operator vacancies. So the candidates who require applying for these job vacancies have to submit their application report before the last date of submission.

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020:

The RDD is known as the Rural Development Department. The purpose of the RDD Jharkhand to implements several programs at alleviating poverty through the creation of infrastructure, by creating sustainable employment opportunities for the rural poor. There is the program which caters to skill development and promotes opportunities of self-employment for eligible categories of individuals and self-help group. To get more details about the RDD Jharkhand, candidates visit the official site of it.

RDD Jharkhand Apply for 136 vacancies:

The candidates who search the government job in the Jharkhand state, they have to check the official site of it www.palamu.nic.in. The RDD Jharkhand declare the recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Engineer and Accounting cum Clerk Computer Operator vacancies. There are total 136 number of seats available. So the candidates who want to apply for this post they can submit their application form since the last date of 4th July 2020. It is the right making career opportunity for the candidates.

RDD Jharkhand Job vacancy details and Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Department: Rural Development Department, (RDD) Jharkhand

Number of posts: Total 136 posts available

Name of the posts:

Junior Engineer : 42 posts

: 42 posts Accounting Clerk cum Computer Operator: 34 Posts

Job Location: In Jharkhand State

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer : Candidates should have to complete Diploma in Civil Engineering from the recognized institute/ university.

: Candidates should have to complete Diploma in Civil Engineering from the recognized institute/ university. Accounting Clerk cum Computer Operator: Candidates should have to complete Graduation with Mathematics and Statistics from the recognized college.

Age Limits: Candidates should not more than 40 years. And upper age relaxation for the reserved candidates as per the government rules.

Application Fee: General/ OBC Candidates have to pay Rs.500/- and Reserved category candidates have to pay Rs.300/-.

Pay Scale:

Junior Engineer : Rs.17000/- per month

: Rs.17000/- per month Accounting Clerk cum Computer Operator: Rs.10000/- per month

Selection Process: Candidates will select by written exam, interview, Computer Proficiency test and document verification.

Important dates:

Last date for submitting the application form: 4th July 2020

How to Apply RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for the RDD Jharkhand posts they first visit the official site at www.palamu.nic.in. Then at the official site, go to the Recruitment tab and click on the link that “RDD Recruitment 2020”. Then fill all the necessary particulars and submit it before the last date with all relevant documents at the postal address.

Postal Address :

Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Palamu, Jharkhand.

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.palamu.nic.in