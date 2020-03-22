RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 Scorecard 2020: RBI Assistant Scorecard 2020 Released, Check Such Marks

RBI Assistant Scorecard 2020 / RBI Assistant Scorecard 2020: Reserve Financial institution of India has launched the net preliminary examination marksheet for the recruitment of RBI Assistant. The RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination was held on 14 and 15 February 2020. Candidates who’ve appeared for the RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020 can obtain the RBI Assistant Scorecard 2020 Scorecard from RBI’s official web site rbi.org.in.

Step 1. Candidates first go to RBI’s official web site rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Click on on the hyperlink of Alternatives @ RBI on the house web page.

Step 3: A brand new web page will open, in that candidates go to the Present Vacancies part and click on on the Outcomes tab.

Step 4: After this click on on the hyperlink Marksheet of Preliminary examination for Recruitment of Assistant held on February 14 and 15, 2020.

Step 5: A brand new window will open, by which candidates enter their registration quantity, password (DOB) and captcha wire and click on on login button.

Step 6: Your display screen will open your digits.

Step 7: Obtain the candidate and take out the print out for additional use.

Candidates who’ve handed the RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination are eligible to look within the RBI Assistants Principal Examination on March 29, 2020. A separate admit card for the primary examination may be downloaded from the RBI web site. The time and place of important examination is talked about within the admit card. The hyperlink for downloading and giving the admit card for the primary examination will quickly be made obtainable on the RBI web site.