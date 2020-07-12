Razer Opus headphones will battle Sony and Bose

David Carnoy/CNET



Razer has unveiled the new hearing aids , which although we might think are dedicated to being part of their video game ecosystem, they really have more uses, and they present themselves as the rival of hearing aids over the ear of Sony and Bose.

The new hearing aids are not only cheaper than the popular ones Sony WH-1000XM3, but also integrate noise cancellation. In addition, the Razer Opus are THX Certified, which means that “they have passed frequency range response tests in which the sound delivery has been clear, the voices were heard well and that it also has a deep bass that does not distort when the volume is high, “according to THX.

Elegant design

The new headphones have an adjustable padded synthetic leather headband design and the ear cushions are made of memory foam. The Razer Opus have volume control buttons, multi-function button, they are charged via USB Type-C port, it has a traditional 3.5 headphone jack and a button to activate noise cancellation or switch to environmental mode.

Features Razer Opus

THX certified for clear voices and distortion-free dialogue

Advanced ANC – Hybrid Active Noise Canceling with 4 Dedicated ANC Microphones

Synthetic leather foam ear cushions and headband.

Opus Mobile App: equalization presets adjusted by THX, automatic settings and battery status

Quick attention mode

Auto pause / auto play

Up to 25 hours of battery life with ANC enabled

Controllers: 2 dynamic 40 mm controllers

Weight: 265g

Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

Microphones: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 and 3.5mm

Códecs: AAC y APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

USB-C charging

First impressions

Although we have not tested them yet, our colleague David Carnoy from CNET said in his first tests that the Razer Opus are not as good as the Sony WH-1000XM3 that cost $ 350, because, although they are comfortable and soft, those of Sony are even more so, they are lighter and the sound of those of the Japanese firm is richer overall.

However, the Razer Opus are not bad and they have a lot of functions: they automatically stop the music when you take them out of your head and play again when you put them on. Its noise cancellation seems pretty good and the calls rang out clear when our partner used the headphones.

We will do more tests soon to give you more details.

Price and availability

They are already on sale at a price of US $ 200.