Raymix releases heartwarming autobiographical song about his first gay love

The Mexican singer-songwriter Raymix released this weekend “Call me”, an autobiographical song that talks about the end of his first gay relationship, in which he ended with a broken heart and that caused him to reveal his homosexuality to his father.

“I decided to write it because I want to base my career on reality. It was that which motivated me to come out and it was what inspired me to tell this very important story in my life. I’m going to live authentically, ”the artist told EFE.

“Call me” is the first new song that Raymix has released since the beginning of June, when he announced through a video on YouTube that he was gay.

“I have not stopped having support from people and other artists since then,” said the singer-songwriter.

For this reason, it is essential for him to tell his life “as it is. Without hiding anything, ”said the artist who also has the support of his entire family.

The video for “Call me” was in the hands of his brother and his parents, he said, knew from that first love that he was homosexual.

“I told my dad when that relationship ended. I was very young and I fell in love with a friend, who did not want a serious relationship. When he saw me sad, he asked me what was wrong and I told him. That was how I came out of the closet with my dad, “he revealed.

The song speaks to a male and female examiner. “I did it so that people understand that love is love and that this theme represents me. In addition, it is totally dedicated by anyone ”, he stated.

The exponent of technocumbia also stressed that his dream is that both gay relationships, such as cumbia, are embraced without prejudice throughout the planet.

“Cumbia is one of those genres that has versions throughout Latin America and represents us all. In some parts it is seen as something from the lower social classes, but I see it as reggaeton, which began as an expression of the street and is now the music that the whole planet dances ”, he stressed.