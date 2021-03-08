Raya And The Last Dragon – Disney’s New Movie Leaked Online @ Tamilrockers Jiorockers

Raya And The Last Dragon, Disney’s New Movie Leaked Online.

Disney’s new animated movie ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is leaked online on various illegal piracy websites. In India, the movie ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ was released on 5th March 2021.

It was leaked few hours after the release by illegal torrent websites. Raya and the Last Dragon is an action-adventure fantasy movie. The movie was actually released on 3rd March 2021 in the Netherlands.

Raya and the Last Dragon was first premiered on the Disney Plus platform. The torrent print of the movie was leaked. Raya and the Last Dragon was first screened in Imax and 3D theatres.

The movie Raya and the Last Dragon was leaked online with Hindi dubbing. So, there are both versions available on the illegal piracy websites of the movie Raya and the Last Dragon, Hindi, and English.

Also, various subtitles are available for the movie. So, anyone can watch the movie in any language. The privacy of movies and web series increases daily, and there is no solution for that.

It is a very big problem or issue for the moviemakers, but it is a jackpot for the audience that does not want to spend money on entertainment like movies, web series, etc.

So, just because of that type of people, piracy or torrent websites increase, and almost every latest movie leaks.

The moviemakers are moving to the OTT platforms to release the movie or web series. That’s why the demand for online streaming platforms is increasing.

The most popular illegal piracy website is Filmyzilla. It has leaked almost all the latest movies and the past few months. Also, all the leaked movies are available in very high print. So, it gains the attention of the audience.

Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada direct the movie Raya and the Last Dragon. Peter Del Vecho and Osnat Shurer produced it.

Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen wrote the story of Raya and the Last Dragon. In the movie Raya and the Last Dragon, their many popular actors and actresses such as Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributed the movie. It was also released in the United States on 5th March 2021.

You will see the trailer of Raya and the Last Dragon below.

