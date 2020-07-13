Rapper Lil Marlo is shot dead What happened?

Rapper Lil Marlo, 30, was shot dead over the weekend in Atlanta according to police reports that the TMZ portal is in his possession.

Police officers, the news portal reported, responded to a call Saturday night. The call came as a car accident on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta, but when they did they found that the rapper had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, investigators believe the victim was the target of the shooting and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” an agent said.

The coroner confirmed to TMZ that he has the body of Rudolph Johnson, Lil Marlo’s given name.

“We just did a song at 4 this morning smh. RIP brother ”said his colleague Lil Yachty when confirming the news.

Lil Marlo signed with the Quality Control label and scored highly with several songs, including “1st N 3rd”, “F **** em” and “9 + Z6ne = 1’5”.