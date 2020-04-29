Rapper Cheetah & boyfriend Nam Yeon Woo to appear on ‘Real Love Story’

Rapper Cheetah and actor-director Nam Yeon Woo are the following couple to appear on MBC‘s ‘Actual Love Story‘.

On April 29, studies revealed Cheetah and Nam Yeon Woo could be the most recent couple to be a part of ‘Actual Love Story’, they usually filmed the the fact collection on the 29th KST.

In December of 2018, the rapper and actor’s label confirmed they have been relationship. Cheetah revealed she was in a relationship in October of 2018 on MBC Every1‘s ‘Video Star‘, and a couple of months later, it was revealed she was relationship Nam Yeon Woo.

Keep tuned for updates on the Cheetah-Nam Yeon Woo couple!

